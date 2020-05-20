Jefferies Resumed Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.66 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. Ardelyx Inc. stock is now 2.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDX Stock saw the intraday high of $8.11 and lowest of $7.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.81, which means current price is +81.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 815.96K shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 1144169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1728.14 and a Gross Margin at +6.46. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1797.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -44.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.30. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,078,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $589 million, or 85.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,135,047, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,416,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.41 million in ARDX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $40.53 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly -7.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 9,053,466 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,445,675 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 60,046,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,546,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,948 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,378,603 shares during the same period.