Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] is -65.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.9461 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEPA stock has declined by -60.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.71% and lost -65.49% year-on date.

The market cap for HEPA stock reached $10.95 million, with 3.57 million shares outstanding and 5.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 700.77K shares, HEPA reached a trading volume of 1529345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

HEPA stock trade performance evaluation

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6146, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2589 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.95.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 72,575, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in HEPA stocks shares; and PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC, currently with $0.06 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 165.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 133,924 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 90,571 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,231 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 84,556 shares during the same period.