Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Companies

Goldman slashes price target on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Market

Market cap of Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] reaches 78.55M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Genocea Biosciences Inc. loss -1.85% or -0.05 points to close at $2.65 with a heavy trading volume of 1031375 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is -17.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Lexington Realty Trust price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.06. A sum of 3123565 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Tudor Pickering lifts EQT Corporation [EQT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
EQT Corporation price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.22. A sum of 9085697 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] Revenue clocked in at $8.42 billion, down -57.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Targa Resources Corp. closed the trading session at $17.44 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.335,...
Read more

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.43%. The one-year DraftKings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.57. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.06 billion, with 50.00 million shares outstanding and 610.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 8642956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $24 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $35, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 68.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.06% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.53 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.16, while it was recorded at 27.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $861 million, or 9.90% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 3,960,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 1,804,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.33 million in DKNG stocks shares; and EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $51.51 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 25,140,795 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 24,004,316 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 19,999,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,145,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,945,810 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 20,231,448 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBarclays lifts KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleGenius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Market cap of Stryker Corporation [SYK] reaches 70.32B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Stryker Corporation price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$3.66. A sum of 1131171 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Raymond James lifts Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exantas Capital Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] Revenue clocked in at $14.98 billion, up 4.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ecolab Inc. price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$3.65. A sum of 2585914 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $137.17 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citrix Systems Inc. plunged by -$2.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $141.16 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain 3.67% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Danaher Corporation traded at a low on 05/19/20, posting a -1.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.12. The results...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Stryker Corporation [SYK] reaches 70.32B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Stryker Corporation price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$3.66. A sum of 1131171 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Piper Sandler Downgrade U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
U.S. Well Services Inc. loss -1.88% or -0.01 points to close at $0.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2575111 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. closed the trading session at $106.33 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $106.11,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $137.17 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citrix Systems Inc. plunged by -$2.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $141.16 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain 3.67% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Danaher Corporation traded at a low on 05/19/20, posting a -1.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $159.12. The results...
Read more

Popular Category