Goldman lifts Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] surged by $3.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $76.49 during the day while it closed the day at $74.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LITE stock has declined by -14.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.98% and lost -6.18% year-on date.

The market cap for LITE stock reached $6.02 billion, with 74.80 million shares outstanding and 74.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, LITE reached a trading volume of 2195317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $93.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $85, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on LITE stock. On January 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LITE shares from 90 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

LITE stock trade performance evaluation

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.59, while it was recorded at 72.01 for the last single week of trading, and 69.83 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.33.

Return on Total Capital for LITE is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.20. Additionally, LITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] managed to generate an average of -$7,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 14.10%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,074 million, or 96.50% of LITE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,329,489, which is approximately 3.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,179,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.1 million in LITE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $516.09 million in LITE stock with ownership of nearly 2.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumentum Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE] by around 7,575,480 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 7,983,869 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 55,638,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,197,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITE stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,850 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,788,811 shares during the same period.