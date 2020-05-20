General Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $6.21 per share: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] closed the trading session at $6.21 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.09, while the highest price level was $6.37. The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.35 percent and weekly performance of 3.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.15M shares, GE reached to a volume of 107306430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $8, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.51 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.44.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 332.12. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $2,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to -0.07%.