For Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], Cantor Fitzgerald sees a rise to $30. What next?

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] jumped around 0.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.69 at the close of the session, up 2.38%. Slack Technologies Inc. stock is now 32.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WORK Stock saw the intraday high of $30.44 and lowest of $29.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.00, which means current price is +96.62% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.50M shares, WORK reached a trading volume of 10197037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $41 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has WORK stock performed recently?

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.88% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 30.38 for the last single week of trading, and 24.88 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

There are presently around $8,999 million, or 65.40% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 57,901,739, which is approximately 61.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 37,975,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in WORK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $912.77 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 16.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 80,387,492 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 28,223,737 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 201,715,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,326,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,984,132 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,557,887 shares during the same period.