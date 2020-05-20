For Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $139. What next?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] gained 1.08% on the last trading session, reaching $110.22 price per share at the time. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated represents 134.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.77 billion with the latest information. DGX stock price has been found in the range of $108.02 to $111.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DGX reached a trading volume of 1377001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $113.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $130, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for DGX stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, DGX shares gained by 15.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.08, while it was recorded at 109.60 for the last single week of trading, and 103.01 for the last 200 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.79 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Total Capital for DGX is now 11.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.01. Additionally, DGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] managed to generate an average of $17,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to 4.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

There are presently around $13,197 million, or 94.10% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,757,835, which is approximately 2.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,860,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $743.52 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly 2.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 10,747,878 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 9,841,533 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 100,441,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,030,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,375,880 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,124 shares during the same period.