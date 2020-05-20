For Edison International [EIX], KeyBanc Capital Markets sees a rise to $66. What next?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.42. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1533237 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edison International stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.45%.

The market cap for EIX stock reached $22.31 billion, with 361.00 million shares outstanding and 362.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 1533237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $70.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EIX stock. On June 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EIX shares from 67 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.80, while it was recorded at 57.10 for the last single week of trading, and 68.46 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +22.35. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.30. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $99,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $18,498 million, or 91.20% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,082,204, which is approximately 5.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,778,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

282 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 25,536,060 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 29,223,981 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 268,749,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,509,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,904,686 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,483,659 shares during the same period.