For Altimmune Inc. [ALT], ROTH Capital sees a rise to $13. What next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 9.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.93. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2745726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altimmune Inc. stands at 17.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.09%.

The market cap for ALT stock reached $75.92 million, with 15.11 million shares outstanding and 12.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 2745726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has ALT stock performed recently?

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.24. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 52.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.50 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.40% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 617,007, which is approximately 255.929% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 580,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 million in ALT stocks shares; and WINTON GROUP LTD, currently with $0.42 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly -3.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 515,434 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 217,629 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 874,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,045 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 156,676 shares during the same period.