Thursday, May 21, 2020
Entegris Inc. [ENTG] Revenue clocked in at $1.61 billion, up 14.73% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $0.44. A sum of 1036842 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Entegris Inc. shares reached a high of $58.59 and dropped to a low of $56.60 until finishing in the latest session at $57.47.

The one-year ENTG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.44. The average equity rating for ENTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, ENTG shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.24, while it was recorded at 55.89 for the last single week of trading, and 49.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entegris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.55. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Total Capital for ENTG is now 12.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.94. Additionally, ENTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] managed to generate an average of $48,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

ENTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 17.09%.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,725 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,214,056, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,590,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.06 million in ENTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $532.72 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly 7.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 13,397,897 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 14,743,562 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 107,313,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,455,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,295,085 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,994,466 shares during the same period.

