Energous Corporation [WATT] stock Upgrade by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $6.50

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] price surged by 3.17 percent to reach at $0.06. A sum of 2206988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. Energous Corporation shares reached a high of $2.08 and dropped to a low of $1.89 until finishing in the latest session at $1.95.

The average equity rating for WATT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energous Corporation [WATT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 411.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

WATT Stock Performance Analysis:

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, WATT shares gained by 86.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4129, while it was recorded at 1.8860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2672 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energous Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19390.09. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19185.83.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -196.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -163.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$752,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Energous Corporation [WATT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 17.30% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,871,697, which is approximately -1.797% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,171,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in WATT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.9 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 10.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 446,643 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,214,219 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 4,680,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,341,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,818 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 369,445 shares during the same period.