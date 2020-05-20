Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Finance

Deutsche Bank lifts Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.45 at the close of the session, up 16.94%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock is now -51.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BGFV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.6499 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.14, which means current price is +123.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 514.12K shares, BGFV reached a trading volume of 2801795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $16.50 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BGFV stock. On August 03, 2016, analysts increased their price target for BGFV shares from 9 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGFV in the course of the last twelve months was 62.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has BGFV stock performed recently?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, BGFV shares gained by 47.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1265, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3178 for the last 200 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.65 and a Gross Margin at +31.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Total Capital for BGFV is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.36. Additionally, BGFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] managed to generate an average of $960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGFV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation go to -6.54%.

Insider trade positions for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]

There are presently around $11 million, or 48.60% of BGFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGFV stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,535,864, which is approximately -0.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 1,495,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 million in BGFV stocks shares; and FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, currently with $1.24 million in BGFV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV] by around 2,384,505 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,836,624 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,658,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,879,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGFV stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,338 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 474,981 shares during the same period.

