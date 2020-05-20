Credit Suisse lifts New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.93%. Over the last 12 months, NYMT stock dropped by -69.55%. The average equity rating for NYMT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $738.33 million, with 275.71 million shares outstanding and 375.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.23M shares, NYMT stock reached a trading volume of 7290832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.25, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

NYMT Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0964, while it was recorded at 1.7580 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1676 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.47 and a Gross Margin at +98.05. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.01.

Return on Total Capital for NYMT is now 0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 957.09. Additionally, NYMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,063.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] managed to generate an average of $3,158,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

NYMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.60%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $373 million, or 49.90% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,539,669, which is approximately 30.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,409,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.46 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.73 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 52.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 52,620,779 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 19,929,498 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 129,224,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,774,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,167,750 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,563,158 shares during the same period.