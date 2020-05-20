Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is -18.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $23.99 price per share at the time. Corteva Inc. represents 749.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.39 billion with the latest information. CTVA stock price has been found in the range of $23.59 to $24.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 6195773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for CTVA stock

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.85% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.42, while it was recorded at 23.47 for the last single week of trading, and 27.10 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.08.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 1.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 9.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $14,190 million, or 81.70% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,218,588, which is approximately 2.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,800,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 46,522,506 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 64,217,459 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 480,276,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 591,016,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,996,326 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 13,018,072 shares during the same period.