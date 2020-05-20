comScore Inc. [SCOR] moved up 10.97: Why It’s Important

comScore Inc. [NASDAQ: SCOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.22%. Over the last 12 months, SCOR stock dropped by -75.05%. The average equity rating for SCOR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $185.80 million, with 70.13 million shares outstanding and 57.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 593.54K shares, SCOR stock reached a trading volume of 1170269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on comScore Inc. [SCOR]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for comScore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for comScore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $25, while Aegis Capital kept a Buy rating on SCOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for comScore Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

SCOR Stock Performance Analysis:

comScore Inc. [SCOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, SCOR shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for comScore Inc. [SCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into comScore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and comScore Inc. [SCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.03 and a Gross Margin at +37.26. comScore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.23.

Return on Total Capital for SCOR is now -9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.91. Additionally, SCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] managed to generate an average of -$260,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.comScore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SCOR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for comScore Inc. go to 20.00%.

comScore Inc. [SCOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 79.60% of SCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCOR stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 6,037,465, which is approximately -23.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, holding 4,556,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.0 million in SCOR stocks shares; and TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.63 million in SCOR stock with ownership of nearly 31.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in comScore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in comScore Inc. [NASDAQ:SCOR] by around 6,593,564 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,196,629 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 36,714,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,504,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCOR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,412 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,848,766 shares during the same period.