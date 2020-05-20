Cleveland Research lifts Workday Inc. [WDAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 4.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $157.42. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3749167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workday Inc. stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for WDAY stock reached $37.13 billion, with 230.53 million shares outstanding and 170.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 3749167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $175.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $160, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on WDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 48.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has WDAY stock performed recently?

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.18, while it was recorded at 154.25 for the last single week of trading, and 166.44 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.58. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.27.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -14.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.13. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$39,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 20.90%.

Insider trade positions for Workday Inc. [WDAY]

There are presently around $23,643 million, or 96.30% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,961,852, which is approximately -11.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,269,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 6.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

323 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 25,905,225 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 22,298,573 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 108,827,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,031,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,503,406 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,322,757 shares during the same period.