Wednesday, May 20, 2020
CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] is -66.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] closed the trading session at $1.78 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $2.14. The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.73 percent and weekly performance of -14.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 4799890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5217, while it was recorded at 1.7640 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2641 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.97 and a Gross Margin at -87.19. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -576.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -49.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -136.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$1,305,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: HBC FINANCIAL SERVICES, PLLC with ownership of 63,706, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 28,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.05 million in CLSK stocks shares; and TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.04 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 55,507 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 63,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,507 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

