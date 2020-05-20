Citigroup slashes price target on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] – find out why.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.07 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is now -32.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATRA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.54 and lowest of $10.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.75, which means current price is +144.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 915.68K shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 1273813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $43 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ATRA stock. On September 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ATRA shares from 32 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

How has ATRA stock performed recently?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 35.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -91.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$740,397 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Insider trade positions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $699 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,308,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 5,293,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.76 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $57.72 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 7,242,525 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,062,479 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 50,660,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,965,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,483 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,464,194 shares during the same period.