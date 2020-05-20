Thursday, May 21, 2020
Citigroup lifts Deere & Company [DE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] loss -1.27% or -1.75 points to close at $136.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1858130 shares. It opened the trading session at $139.09, the shares rose to $139.44 and dropped to $135.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DE points out that the company has recorded -21.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, DE reached to a volume of 1858130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $161.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.21.

Trading performance analysis for DE stock

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.73, while it was recorded at 130.54 for the last single week of trading, and 158.79 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $44,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Deere & Company [DE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 3.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $29,535 million, or 81.20% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,185,730, which is approximately 2.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,952,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in DE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.19 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -5.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 16,143,407 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 16,243,087 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 181,793,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,180,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,748 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,752 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gaining to $383. Time to buy?
Next articleCitigroup Downgrade Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

