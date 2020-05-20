Cintas Corporation [CTAS] is -11.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ: CTAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.15%. Over the last 12 months, CTAS stock rose by 6.98%. The one-year Cintas Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.58. The average equity rating for CTAS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.01 billion, with 104.25 million shares outstanding and 87.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CTAS stock reached a trading volume of 1037672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cintas Corporation [CTAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTAS shares is $205.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cintas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cintas Corporation stock. On August 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CTAS shares from 261 to 287.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cintas Corporation is set at 9.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTAS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CTAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.15. With this latest performance, CTAS shares gained by 23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.08, while it was recorded at 226.20 for the last single week of trading, and 251.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cintas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cintas Corporation [CTAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.66 and a Gross Margin at +45.39. Cintas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.67.

Return on Total Capital for CTAS is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.91. Additionally, CTAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] managed to generate an average of $19,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Cintas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CTAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cintas Corporation go to 9.70%.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,826 million, or 66.40% of CTAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,643,518, which is approximately 2.787% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,145,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in CTAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $916.1 million in CTAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ:CTAS] by around 6,070,226 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 7,332,881 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 53,532,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,935,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTAS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,757 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 757,147 shares during the same period.