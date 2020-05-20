Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Stock trading around $72.11 per share: What’s Next?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.73%. Over the last 12 months, CHD stock dropped by -2.51%. The one-year Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.43. The average equity rating for CHD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.71 billion, with 245.60 million shares outstanding and 245.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, CHD stock reached a trading volume of 1388231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $74.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on CHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, CHD shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.96, while it was recorded at 73.01 for the last single week of trading, and 72.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.52 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.13.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.35. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $128,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CHD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.90%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,901 million, or 86.10% of CHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,393,617, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,208,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CHD stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.15 billion in CHD stock with ownership of nearly 16.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD] by around 18,949,321 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 20,117,633 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 164,800,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,867,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,709,019 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,788 shares during the same period.