Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] is -2.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] traded at a low on 05/19/20, posting a -0.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.39. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1187350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brown & Brown Inc. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for BRO stock reached $10.85 billion, with 272.78 million shares outstanding and 234.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, BRO reached a trading volume of 1187350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $39.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

How has BRO stock performed recently?

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, BRO shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.72, while it was recorded at 37.52 for the last single week of trading, and 38.57 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.38 and a Gross Margin at +94.62. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.73. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $38,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 5.74%.

Insider trade positions for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

There are presently around $8,002 million, or 74.50% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,734,168, which is approximately 5.951% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,385,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $460.14 million in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 9.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 18,405,481 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 17,523,822 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 171,604,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,533,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,902,232 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,179 shares during the same period.