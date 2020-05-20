Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is -50.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] closed the trading session at $10.79 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.52, while the highest price level was $11.06. The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.07 percent and weekly performance of 6.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 2656869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $13.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.45.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.80. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $574,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -5.09%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,237 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,922,926, which is approximately 0.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,061,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.27 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $208.93 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 7.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 27,676,615 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 32,672,916 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 236,647,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,997,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,369,225 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,707,725 shares during the same period.