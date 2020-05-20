BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] – find out why.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $57.42 during the day while it closed the day at $55.86. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LW stock has declined by -40.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.65% and lost -35.07% year-on date.

The market cap for LW stock reached $8.54 billion, with 146.20 million shares outstanding and 144.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 1492924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $92, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LW stock trade performance evaluation

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.92, while it was recorded at 54.72 for the last single week of trading, and 75.01 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 30.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.87. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $61,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 3.40%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,110 million, or 88.90% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,886,851, which is approximately 1.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,100,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $851.21 million in LW stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $666.75 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly 8.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 13,241,621 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 12,917,820 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 99,968,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,127,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,742,158 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,792,137 shares during the same period.