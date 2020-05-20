BofA/Merrill lifts The Mosaic Company [MOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.94%. Over the last 12 months, MOS stock dropped by -50.93%. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.31 billion, with 378.80 million shares outstanding and 342.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, MOS stock reached a trading volume of 3638188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +9.63. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.98.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of -$84,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,174 million, or 81.40% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,271,726, which is approximately 2.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,432,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.66 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $215.36 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 38,730,268 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 40,287,158 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 210,550,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,567,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,031,675 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 7,299,314 shares during the same period.