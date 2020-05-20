BofA/Merrill lifts Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardlytics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.20%. Over the last 12 months, CDLX stock rose by 209.47%. The one-year Cardlytics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.08. The average equity rating for CDLX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 26.73 million shares outstanding and 24.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, CDLX stock reached a trading volume of 1849947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDLX shares is $47.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Cardlytics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $100 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardlytics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardlytics Inc. is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDLX in the course of the last twelve months was 721.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

CDLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, CDLX shares gained by 42.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.19, while it was recorded at 55.40 for the last single week of trading, and 52.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardlytics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.23 and a Gross Margin at +41.73. Cardlytics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.15.

Return on Total Capital for CDLX is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, CDLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] managed to generate an average of -$39,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Cardlytics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CDLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardlytics Inc. go to 34.60%.

Cardlytics Inc. [CDLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,300 million, or 80.80% of CDLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDLX stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 3,951,515, which is approximately 40.04% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,489,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.98 million in CDLX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $72.95 million in CDLX stock with ownership of nearly -25.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardlytics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Cardlytics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDLX] by around 6,253,682 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,716,276 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,548,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,518,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDLX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,634 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,538 shares during the same period.