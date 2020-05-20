Thursday, May 21, 2020
BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Dominion Energy Inc. [D] – find out why.

By Misty Lee
Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] price plunged by -1.28 percent to reach at -$1.02. A sum of 2729504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. Dominion Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $79.94 and dropped to a low of $78.81 until finishing in the latest session at $78.83.

The one-year D stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.72. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $86.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.12, while it was recorded at 79.11 for the last single week of trading, and 80.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.67 and a Gross Margin at +56.08. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.11. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $71,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

D Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 4.72%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,725 million, or 73.10% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,547,919, which is approximately 2.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,458,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.62 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 1.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 656 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 24,864,791 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 23,039,804 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 524,725,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,630,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,645,423 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 5,943,399 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gaining to $383. Time to buy?
Next articleCitigroup Downgrade Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

