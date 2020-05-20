Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] fell -38.00% so far this year. What now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE: BZH] gained 5.93% or 0.49 points to close at $8.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1450193 shares. It opened the trading session at $8.14, the shares rose to $9.19 and dropped to $8.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BZH points out that the company has recorded -43.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -99.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 782.89K shares, BZH reached to a volume of 1450193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZH shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on BZH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beazer Homes USA Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BZH in the course of the last twelve months was 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for BZH stock

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.43. With this latest performance, BZH shares gained by 68.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.31 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.80.

Return on Total Capital for BZH is now -5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.71. Additionally, BZH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] managed to generate an average of -$65,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]

There are presently around $212 million, or 85.80% of BZH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,789,108, which is approximately 11.517% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 2,614,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.62 million in BZH stocks shares; and TOWLE & CO, currently with $20.86 million in BZH stock with ownership of nearly 15.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beazer Homes USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE:BZH] by around 3,894,595 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,062,987 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,632,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,589,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZH stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,667 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,646,890 shares during the same period.