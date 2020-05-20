Barclays lifts KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $25.87 price per share at the time. KKR & Co. Inc. represents 559.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.97 billion with the latest information. KKR stock price has been found in the range of $25.87 to $26.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 1962271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $32.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 25.13 for the last single week of trading, and 27.46 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +72.71. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.50.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 6.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.13. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 262.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,448,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $11,193 million, or 82.30% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,956,082, which is approximately 2.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 45,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in KKR stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $719.1 million in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -7.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 53,577,660 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 55,778,637 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 323,642,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,999,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,532,900 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 16,786,881 shares during the same period.