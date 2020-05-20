Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gain 43.70% so far this year. What now?

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AXNX] closed the trading session at $39.82 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.00, while the highest price level was $40.40. The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.70 percent and weekly performance of 15.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 730.19K shares, AXNX reached to a volume of 1281383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXNX shares is $43.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AXNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

AXNX stock trade performance evaluation

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.15. With this latest performance, AXNX shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.02, while it was recorded at 36.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.77 for the last 200 days.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -597.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -578.40.

Return on Total Capital for AXNX is now -44.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.87. Additionally, AXNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] managed to generate an average of -$264,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $879 million, or 90.70% of AXNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXNX stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 1,794,594, which is approximately 114.166% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 1,709,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.39 million in AXNX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.86 million in AXNX stock with ownership of nearly 8.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AXNX] by around 8,316,979 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,521,156 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 9,142,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,980,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXNX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,767,756 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,111,819 shares during the same period.