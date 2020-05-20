Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is -40.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 6.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.72. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5119821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at 11.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.97%.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $2.19 billion, with 223.91 million shares outstanding and 208.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 5119821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne dropped their target price from $17 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 57.53.

How has APLE stock performed recently?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 19.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.80. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.07. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of $2,565,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Insider trade positions for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

There are presently around $1,294 million, or 62.90% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,528,837, which is approximately -0.587% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,676,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.85 million in APLE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.33 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 0.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 19,007,176 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,375,618 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 105,461,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,844,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,342,783 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,171,161 shares during the same period.