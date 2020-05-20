Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Is Currently -0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. Over the last 12 months, APO stock rose by 34.61%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.3. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.55 billion, with 226.76 million shares outstanding and 393.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 1406504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $43.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4325.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.70, while it was recorded at 42.18 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.71 and a Gross Margin at +99.44. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.51.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 22.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.31. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $568,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 13.01%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,932 million, or 72.30% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33,913,500, which is approximately -9.957% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,743,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $772.01 million in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $459.65 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly -10.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 25,917,798 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 27,673,835 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 105,724,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,316,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,157,201 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,073,059 shares during the same period.