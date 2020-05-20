Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] gained 2.25% or 0.02 points to close at $0.59 with a heavy trading volume of 1254559 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.58, the shares rose to $0.60 and dropped to $0.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMPE points out that the company has recorded 47.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 1254559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.74.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5199, while it was recorded at 0.5677 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5126 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.50% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,352,988, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SRS CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC., holding 1,768,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 million in AMPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.76 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 5,188,178 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,567,647 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 8,686,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,442,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,399,526 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,973 shares during the same period.