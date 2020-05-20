Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is -13.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.42. A sum of 1315347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Albemarle Corporation shares reached a high of $65.29 and dropped to a low of $63.0004 until finishing in the latest session at $63.51.

The one-year ALB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.7. The average equity rating for ALB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $70.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $99 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

ALB Stock Performance Analysis:

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.62, while it was recorded at 61.68 for the last single week of trading, and 68.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albemarle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.08. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $88,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ALB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 15.00%.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,432 million, or 92.20% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,171,833, which is approximately 2.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 8,786,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.75 million in ALB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $519.58 million in ALB stock with ownership of nearly -7.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 12,370,001 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 8,931,167 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 79,304,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,606,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,144 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,033,228 shares during the same period.