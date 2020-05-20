Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] Revenue clocked in at $79.40 million, down -34.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AERI] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.451 during the day while it closed the day at $15.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AERI stock has declined by -18.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.80% and lost -34.05% year-on date.

The market cap for AERI stock reached $734.52 million, with 45.79 million shares outstanding and 39.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AERI reached a trading volume of 1402519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on AERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75.

AERI stock trade performance evaluation

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, AERI shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -268.27 and a Gross Margin at +89.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -285.57.

Return on Total Capital for AERI is now -62.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.54. Additionally, AERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] managed to generate an average of -$525,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $859 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,736,222, which is approximately 7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,342,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.05 million in AERI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.23 million in AERI stock with ownership of nearly 0.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI] by around 6,233,910 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 11,666,702 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,369,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,270,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,358,061 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,227,267 shares during the same period.