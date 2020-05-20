Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Upgrade by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $52.50

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $55.47 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.36, while the highest price level was $56.73. The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.96 percent and weekly performance of 3.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 82.85M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 59937623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $53.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $48 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $60, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 45 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 151.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.58, while it was recorded at 54.19 for the last single week of trading, and 41.76 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.56%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,054 million, or 77.90% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,023,973, which is approximately 3.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,635,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in AMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.73 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -13.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

484 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 83,379,685 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 67,529,462 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 674,410,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,319,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,768,397 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 11,177,075 shares during the same period.