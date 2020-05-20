Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] Stock trading around $135.82 per share: What’s Next?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] price surged by 3.59 percent to reach at $4.71. A sum of 3729269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares reached a high of $141.80 and dropped to a low of $135.245 until finishing in the latest session at $135.82.

The one-year AAP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.21. The average equity rating for AAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $126.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $168 to $163, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.47, while it was recorded at 126.67 for the last single week of trading, and 140.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advance Auto Parts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +43.82. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.36. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 7.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,887 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,566,519, which is approximately 2.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,697,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.89 million in AAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $613.37 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly -0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 7,897,838 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 8,369,652 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 51,518,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,786,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,686 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,537 shares during the same period.