Xylem Inc. [XYL] is -21.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] surged by $3.83 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $62.45 during the day while it closed the day at $62.02. Xylem Inc. stock has also loss -0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XYL stock has declined by -29.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.94% and lost -21.28% year-on date.

The market cap for XYL stock reached $11.30 billion, with 180.20 million shares outstanding and 178.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, XYL reached a trading volume of 1037507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xylem Inc. [XYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Xylem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Xylem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $56, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on XYL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XYL stock trade performance evaluation

Xylem Inc. [XYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, XYL shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.34, while it was recorded at 59.29 for the last single week of trading, and 75.99 for the last 200 days.

Xylem Inc. [XYL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for XYL is now 16.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.64. Additionally, XYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] managed to generate an average of $24,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xylem Inc. [XYL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to 11.31%.

Xylem Inc. [XYL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,330 million, or 93.00% of XYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,040,677, which is approximately 2.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,296,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.67 million in XYL stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $489.27 million in XYL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL] by around 16,574,952 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 16,702,435 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 124,990,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,267,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,436,326 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,171,554 shares during the same period.