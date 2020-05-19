Thursday, May 21, 2020
XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] Revenue clocked in at $48.50 million, down -29.81% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] price surged by 11.93 percent to reach at $0.05. A sum of 20840884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.03M shares. XpresSpa Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4794 and dropped to a low of $0.44 until finishing in the latest session at $0.47.

Guru’s Opinion on XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

XSPA Stock Performance Analysis:

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, XSPA shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3452, while it was recorded at 0.4327 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8737 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XpresSpa Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.75.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,480.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.57. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$29,152 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

XSPA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.20% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: CLEARSTEAD ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 502,860, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.83% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 311,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in XSPA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.06 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 1,127,150 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 90,113 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 167,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,384,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,536 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,761 shares during the same period.

