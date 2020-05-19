Wolfe Research slashes price target on Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] – find out why.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE: WGO] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 4.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1239961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at 8.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for WGO stock reached $1.78 billion, with 33.61 million shares outstanding and 32.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 898.48K shares, WGO reached a trading volume of 1239961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGO shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Winnebago Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Winnebago Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on WGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winnebago Industries Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for WGO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has WGO stock performed recently?

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, WGO shares gained by 47.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.12, while it was recorded at 49.77 for the last single week of trading, and 43.69 for the last 200 days.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for WGO is now 18.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.22. Additionally, WGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] managed to generate an average of $24,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Winnebago Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winnebago Industries Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]

There are presently around $1,426 million, or 94.70% of WGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,760,669, which is approximately -3.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PUNCH CARD MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 2,385,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.56 million in WGO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $102.46 million in WGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE:WGO] by around 3,524,097 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 4,722,528 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,714,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,961,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 807,320 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,273,936 shares during the same period.