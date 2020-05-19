Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Industry

why Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.89

By Annabelle Farmer
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] gained 15.90% on the last trading session, reaching $3.79 price per share at the time. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. represents 190.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $689.51 million with the latest information. PTEN stock price has been found in the range of $3.47 to $3.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 6089821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $2.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.13. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 83.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.42. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.23.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now -10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.40. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of -$73,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $649 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,870,896, which is approximately 5.917% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,239,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.18 million in PTEN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $45.89 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 27,813,813 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 26,989,771 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 148,532,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,335,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,621,824 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,117,706 shares during the same period.

Popular Category