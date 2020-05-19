Wednesday, May 20, 2020
why Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.43

By Annabelle Farmer
Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] price surged by 22.29 percent to reach at $1.05. A sum of 2645003 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. Oceaneering International Inc. shares reached a high of $5.78 and dropped to a low of $4.89 until finishing in the latest session at $5.76.

The one-year OII stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.08. The average equity rating for OII stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $5.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

OII Stock Performance Analysis:

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.78. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 65.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oceaneering International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.70 and a Gross Margin at +4.80. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.01.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.40. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$38,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $433 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,499,369, which is approximately 1.576% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,790,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.47 million in OII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $45.7 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly 27.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 12,944,418 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 20,457,212 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 57,348,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,749,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,932,193 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,313,906 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAmkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] Stock trading around $10.01 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFor Flowserve Corporation [FLS], Jefferies sees a drop to $25. What next?

Popular Category