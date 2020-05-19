Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is -86.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] gained 8.33% on the last trading session, reaching $1.02 price per share at the time. Whiting Petroleum Corporation represents 91.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $93.22 million with the latest information. WLL stock price has been found in the range of $1.00 to $1.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.20M shares, WLL reached a trading volume of 9293753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WLL shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WLL stock

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, WLL shares gained by 200.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8736, while it was recorded at 0.9945 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9831 for the last 200 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.77. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLL is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, WLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] managed to generate an average of -$477,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

There are presently around $79 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,303,222, which is approximately 41.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,978,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.73 million in WLL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.45 million in WLL stock with ownership of nearly -5.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL] by around 15,035,261 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 18,860,843 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 53,247,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,143,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,295,197 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 12,471,127 shares during the same period.