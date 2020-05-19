Wells Fargo slashes price target on Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] – find out why.

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] gained 9.02% or 1.02 points to close at $12.33 with a heavy trading volume of 5348926 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.10, the shares rose to $12.54 and dropped to $11.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MUR points out that the company has recorded -48.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -174.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, MUR reached to a volume of 5348926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on MUR stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MUR shares from 24 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for MUR stock

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 55.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.25, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 18.76 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.70. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now 4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.50. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of $103,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $1,722 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 20,402,058, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,237,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.88 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.86 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 2.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 16,509,911 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 15,732,567 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 120,031,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,273,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,950 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,402 shares during the same period.