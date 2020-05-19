Wells Fargo Downgrade REV Group Inc. [REVG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

REV Group Inc. [NYSE: REVG] gained 7.88% on the last trading session, reaching $5.20 price per share at the time. REV Group Inc. represents 62.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $311.22 million with the latest information. REVG stock price has been found in the range of $4.84 to $5.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 319.38K shares, REVG reached a trading volume of 1441644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about REV Group Inc. [REVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVG shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for REV Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for REV Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $11, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on REVG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REV Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for REVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for REVG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for REVG stock

REV Group Inc. [REVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, REVG shares gained by 24.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for REV Group Inc. [REVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

REV Group Inc. [REVG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REV Group Inc. [REVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.27 and a Gross Margin at +9.76. REV Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Total Capital for REVG is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, REV Group Inc. [REVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.29. Additionally, REVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REV Group Inc. [REVG] managed to generate an average of -$1,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.REV Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

REV Group Inc. [REVG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV Group Inc. go to 19.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at REV Group Inc. [REVG]

There are presently around $274 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVG stocks are: AIP, LLC with ownership of 33,774,310, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC., holding 4,307,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.64 million in REVG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.43 million in REVG stock with ownership of nearly 6.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in REV Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in REV Group Inc. [NYSE:REVG] by around 1,646,703 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,419,102 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 53,030,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,096,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,238 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 841,342 shares during the same period.