Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is -66.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] gained 11.06% or 0.52 points to close at $5.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2280840 shares. It opened the trading session at $5.00, the shares rose to $5.37 and dropped to $4.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBT points out that the company has recorded -70.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, WBT reached to a volume of 2280840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $19, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for WBT stock

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, WBT shares gained by 22.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welbilt Inc. [WBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.99 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Welbilt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for WBT is now 13.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 570.51. Additionally, WBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 566.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] managed to generate an average of $10,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welbilt Inc. go to -4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

There are presently around $582 million, or 99.90% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 11,942,238, which is approximately 18.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,883,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.88 million in WBT stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $49.36 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly -1.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 16,844,857 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 27,787,733 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 86,104,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,737,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,600,975 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 15,483,634 shares during the same period.