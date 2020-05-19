Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Wedbush slashes price target on Express Inc. [EXPR] – find out why.

By Misty Lee
Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.43%. Over the last 12 months, EXPR stock dropped by -46.29%. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $111.75 million, with 64.00 million shares outstanding and 60.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, EXPR stock reached a trading volume of 1367056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8388, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1901 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +27.27. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.14.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$11,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 143.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,306,850, which is approximately -3.418% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 6,353,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.17 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $9.73 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 7,818,707 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,848,895 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 57,008,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,676,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,287,340 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,114,782 shares during the same period.

Previous articleHighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is -82.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleTD Securities Upgrade TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

