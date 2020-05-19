Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] is 6.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSK] surged by $3.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $159.75 during the day while it closed the day at $158.32. Verisk Analytics Inc. stock has also loss -1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRSK stock has declined by -7.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.26% and gained 6.01% year-on date.

The market cap for VRSK stock reached $25.58 billion, with 162.89 million shares outstanding and 160.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, VRSK reached a trading volume of 1144424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRSK shares is $160.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verisk Analytics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $162 to $176. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Verisk Analytics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verisk Analytics Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRSK in the course of the last twelve months was 45.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

VRSK stock trade performance evaluation

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, VRSK shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.22, while it was recorded at 155.56 for the last single week of trading, and 153.23 for the last 200 days.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.88 and a Gross Margin at +50.12. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRSK is now 15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.38. Additionally, VRSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] managed to generate an average of $48,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Verisk Analytics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verisk Analytics Inc. go to 8.79%.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,509 million, or 92.90% of VRSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,256,441, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,867,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in VRSK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in VRSK stock with ownership of nearly -1.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verisk Analytics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK] by around 8,259,150 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 9,479,673 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 128,517,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,256,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRSK stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,794 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,991,857 shares during the same period.