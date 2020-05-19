TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] Stock trading around $11.25 per share: What’s Next?

TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TTMI] price surged by 9.01 percent to reach at $0.93. A sum of 1565786 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. TTM Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $11.40 and dropped to a low of $10.76 until finishing in the latest session at $11.25.

The one-year TTMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.23. The average equity rating for TTMI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTMI shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TTM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2019, representing the official price target for TTM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on TTMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TTM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTMI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TTMI Stock Performance Analysis:

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, TTMI shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TTM Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.99 and a Gross Margin at +13.14. TTM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Total Capital for TTMI is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.33. Additionally, TTMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] managed to generate an average of $1,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.TTM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM Technologies Inc. go to 9.36%.

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,227 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,865,520, which is approximately -2.529% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,261,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.11 million in TTMI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $114.39 million in TTMI stock with ownership of nearly 1.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TTM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TTMI] by around 6,155,195 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,079,357 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 99,111,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,346,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTMI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,102,539 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,857 shares during the same period.