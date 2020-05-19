The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] Revenue clocked in at $2.50 billion, down -49.13% YTD: What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] gained 6.78% or 1.26 points to close at $19.77 with a heavy trading volume of 2715749 shares. It opened the trading session at $19.78, the shares rose to $20.10 and dropped to $19.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAKE points out that the company has recorded -54.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CAKE reached to a volume of 2715749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $27.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $45 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on CAKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAKE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAKE stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, CAKE shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.49, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 34.94 for the last 200 days.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.24. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of $2,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

There are presently around $762 million, or 98.30% of CAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,916,113, which is approximately -0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,032,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.41 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $56.41 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly 36.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 6,146,708 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 11,728,062 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 23,984,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,859,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,483 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,629,594 shares during the same period.